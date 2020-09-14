iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ten pupils have died in a fire in a school dormitory in north-western Tanzania’s Kagera region. Seven other pupils who sustained serious injuries have been hospitalised. The dormitory was housing boys aged six to 10 years. Police have started investigations and the cause of the fire is yet to be established. The fire started at one of the dormitories of Byamungu English Medium Primary School in Kyerwa district at around 04:30 local time. Kyerwa District Commissioner Rashid Mwaimu told the BBC that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and will need DNA tests to confirm the victims’ identities. School fire tragedies happen often in the region and there are calls for authorities to enhance safety in the institutions. In July, three students were killed in the main city, Dar es Salaam, after a dormitory at Ilala Islamic Secondary School caught fire.

SOURCE: ANDELOU AGENCY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

50 mins ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

56 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

1 hour ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

2 hours ago
1 min read

Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea

2 hours ago
1 min read

Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged

2 hours ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

2 days ago
1 min read

See Accra on Two Wheels

2 days ago
1 min read

Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

50 mins ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

56 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago