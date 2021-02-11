Parents And Teachers Anxious

Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal says teachers are anxious as public schools reopen next Monday.
The union says there’s still a shortage of teachers in the province.
More than 800 teachers have died in the province from COVID-19.
Parents are also sharing their fears about sending children back to school amid the second coronavirus wave.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to give a briefing on Sunday on the state of readiness to reopen public schools.
More Stories
COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona
J&J Vaccine Is Safe
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today
Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees
Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China
Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay
SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert
Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall
No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021