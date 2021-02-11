Parents And Teachers Anxious

Share with your network!

Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal says teachers are anxious as public schools reopen next Monday.

The union says there’s still a shortage of teachers in the province.

More than 800 teachers have died in the province from COVID-19.

Parents are also sharing their fears about sending children back to school amid the second coronavirus wave.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to give a briefing on Sunday on the state of readiness to reopen public schools.

