Pappa Oppong Is Redefining Ghanaian Fashion with a Modern Twist on Traditional Styles                                      

Ghanaian-American fashion designer, Pappa Oppong, likes to tell stories, and he uses fashion as his medium. Inspired by his roots and Ghanaian fashion traditions, he creates designs that pay homage to them, but veer in new directions. Equating quality craftsmanship to the epitome of luxury, his pieces are often long in the making and involve the contribution of teams of artisans. Growing up in Accra and later migrating to New York City in his youth, Papa Oppong’s heritage is thoughtfully woven into each piece, yet he remains steadfast in his mission to challenge conventional perceptions. Despite the often false perceptions of what Africa is and the limitations placed on African designers, Oppong strikes down the notion that honoring their roots must solely involve highlighting traditional print textiles in his clothing.

