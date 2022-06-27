Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair

Panyaza Lesufi has been elected provincial chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng.

Lesufi defeated Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in a contest for the position.

The elective conference experienced several delays over the weekend.

There was a ten-hour delay to verify credentials.

A delegate then filed a court challenge over the 19 ‘quarantined’ votes arising from the Ekurhuleni regional conference.

But on Monday morning, Lesufi, who is currently Gauteng Education MEC, was named the new Chairperson.

He takes the reins from Premier David Makhura.

