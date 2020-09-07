Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

Sudan is in a state of emergency after authorities declared the country a disaster zone last week because of heavy flooding that’s killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July. Flooding caused by seasonal heavy rainfall, mostly in neighbouring Ethiopia, led the Nile River to rise about 17.5 meters late in August, the highest level it has reached in about a century according to the Sudanese Irrigation Ministry. The ministry said water levels of the Blue Nile are higher than the 1988 flood levels that destroyed tens of thousands of homes in several parts of Sudan and displaced over one million people. Earlier this week, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said access to clean water, which is critical amid the coronavirus pandemic, has also been reduced, with the floods knocking out or contaminating some 2,000 water sources.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
Sudan is in a state of emergency after authorities declared the country a disaster zone last week because of heavy flooding that’s killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July. Flooding caused by seasonal heavy rainfall, mostly in neighbouring Ethiopia, led the Nile River to rise about 17.5 meters late in August, the highest level it has reached in about a century according to the Sudanese Irrigation Ministry. The ministry said water levels of the Blue Nile are higher than the 1988 flood levels that destroyed tens of thousands of homes in several parts of Sudan and displaced over one million people. Earlier this week, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said access to clean water, which is critical amid the coronavirus pandemic, has also been reduced, with the floods knocking out or contaminating some 2,000 water sources.
More Stories
Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum
Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan
Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?
Harsh Lockdowns May have Opened a Can of Worms
Kenyan Inventor Solves the Issue of Disposing of PPE Waste
These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa
Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor
Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest
Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign
Preparing for the “African Disneyland”
Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble
Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta