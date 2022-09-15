iAfrica

Panel To probe Phala Phala Allegations Against Ramaphosa

6 hours ago 1 min read

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has appointed an independent panel to probe President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This in relation to the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleges that millions of dollars was stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020, and that the President covered up the burglary.

Opposition parties have called for a motion of no confidence against the president.

Now the panel will decide whether he has a case to answer to.

Appointed to the panel are former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, Judge Thokozile Masipa and UCT Professor Richard Calland.

