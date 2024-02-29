Pandor Dismisses Claims SA Received Funding From Sinister Sources To Launch Israel Genocide Case

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has labelled as fantasy suggestions that South Africa received financial backing from sinister sources to launch a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Pandor on Wednesday dismissed the question from the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Emma Powell in the National Assembly, saying the South African legal team had worked on the case pro bono.

“I’m sure the honourable Powell wishes that her fantasy that some other government funded the legal case South Africa brought, that that fantasy and fairytale should be true. She’s part of the believing of allegations against our country.”

To the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa who posed a similar question, Pandor pledged to make public the travel and accommodation costs incurred for the stay in The Hague.

She said the government’s legal staff would be paid by the justice or international relations departments where they are employed.

“There’s been no money from any sinister source provided from this case. All that lies behind it is the positive intent of the government and people of South Africa.”

Pandor said the only objective behind the case remained for South Africa to honour its obligation to others who are oppressed, and to strive for freedom and justice.