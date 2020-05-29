Pandor: Africa Must Not Act As If COVID-19 Is Its Only Challenge

Share with your network!

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that Africa must not act as if COVID-19 is the only challenge facing the continent.

Pandor addressed a webinar on the COVID-19 pandemic’s socio-economic impact on the African continent and Africa’s response.

However, she said that while Africa faced challenges, it had resilience and could respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandor said that she and her colleagues on the continent would set up a task team that would continue to focus on this year’s theme of silencing the guns.

“What we must not do is act as if the pandemic is the only challenge confronting Africa. While we must respond to it effectively, there are other challenges, as has been pointed out, such as developing regional supply chains, such as working on our industrialisation strategy, such as enhancing intra-Africa trade.”

EWN

