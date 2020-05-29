Fri. May 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Pandor: Africa Must Not Act As If COVID-19 Is Its Only Challenge

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that Africa must not act as if COVID-19 is the only challenge facing the continent.

Pandor addressed a webinar on the COVID-19 pandemic’s socio-economic impact on the African continent and Africa’s response.

However, she said that while Africa faced challenges, it had resilience and could respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandor said that she and her colleagues on the continent would set up a task team that would continue to focus on this year’s theme of silencing the guns.

“What we must not do is act as if the pandemic is the only challenge confronting Africa. While we must respond to it effectively, there are other challenges, as has been pointed out, such as developing regional supply chains, such as working on our industrialisation strategy, such as enhancing intra-Africa trade.”

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Some Civil Society Groups Heading To Court Over Reopening Of Schools

23 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 In Numbers: 25,937 Cases, 13,451 Recoveries, 552 Deaths

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ban On Tobacco Sales: Inside The Government’s Court Papers

24 hours ago
1 min read

Municipal Debt To Eskom Soars To Nearly R30Billion

24 hours ago
1 min read

WC High Court Expected To Rule If Hairdressers Are Allowed To Work In Lockdown Level 3

24 hours ago
3 min read

Dudu Myeni Could Face Further Investigation In Role At SAA

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pandor: Africa Must Not Act As If COVID-19 Is Its Only Challenge

5 mins ago
1 min read

Apple Music is Launching its First Radio Show in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Kenya’s New Trade Under Threat

1 hour ago
1 min read

Guinea Bissau Cleans Up its Narco State Reputation

1 hour ago