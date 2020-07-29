iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Pandemic Hampers Various Immunisation Drives in Africa

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Measles vaccination campaigns have been rolled out in a number of other countries, including the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nepal and South Sudan. In CAR, which declared a nationwide measles epidemic in January, more than 26,000 cases have been reported over the past seven months, said Médecins sans Frontières’ CAR and DRC operations coordinator Emmanuel Lampaert. “The Ministry of Health is planning a vaccination campaign for August but the main challenge so far has been the lack of PPE,” said Lampaert. In DRC, where a measles epidemic has been raging since June 2019, all 26 provinces remain affected, and nearly 1,000 children have died of measles this year, said Lampaert.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

8 mins ago
1 min read

TikTok is Spreading its Wings to Fly Freely in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia’s Livestock Exports Feel Hajj Blow

23 hours ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

23 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Leaders Fail to Form Parliament

24 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Presidential Race Just Got Heated

24 hours ago
1 min read

Why aren’t Women Who Developed Nigeria being Recognised?

24 hours ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

24 hours ago
1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

1 day ago
1 min read

Things Just Went South for Zimbabwe and the US

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Designer’s Fit for First Ladies Collection

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pandemic Hampers Various Immunisation Drives in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

8 mins ago
3 min read

SA Businesses On Incorrect Electricity Tariffs Stand The Chance To Lose Millions

6 hours ago
3 min read

Co-working Provider Bucks Currents Trends To Open New Space

8 hours ago