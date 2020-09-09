Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

Not much cycling takes place in Ghana especially as a means of transportation. In the cities where there are no dedicated lanes many consider it unsafe to ride. A local bicycle café is trying to change this. Go city cycle share and cafe describes itself as “Accra and Ghana’s first and best bicycle share and café.’ Go city cycle share offers monthly bicycle memberships for as low as GHC 300 and you can use a bicycle free for the month. Go city cycle share offers monthly bicycle memberships and members can use a bicycle free for the month.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
