iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Not much cycling takes place in Ghana especially as a means of transportation. In the cities where there are no dedicated lanes many consider it unsafe to ride. A local bicycle café is trying to change this. Go city cycle share and cafe describes itself as “Accra and Ghana’s first and best bicycle share and café.’ Go city cycle share offers monthly bicycle memberships for as low as GHC 300 and you can use a bicycle free for the month. Go city cycle share offers monthly bicycle memberships and members can use a bicycle free for the month.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

24 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

3 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

10 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

12 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

17 mins ago
1 min read

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

19 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

22 mins ago
1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

1 day ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

24 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

3 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

6 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago