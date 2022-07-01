iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Pan African Parliament President Elected 

7 hours ago 1 min read

Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP) Fortune Charumbira has won a one-horse race to become the president of the Pan-African Parliament, succeeding Cameroon’s Rodger Nkodo Dang, delegates said. The Zimbabwean is the first delegate from southern Africa to be elected as its head, after several presidents from West and East Africa. Created in 2004, the PAP is composed of more than 200 MPs representing some 50 AU members, appointed by their respective parliaments. Charumbira was expected to win ahead of two other candidates from South Sudan and Malawi.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria

7 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania, like Many other African Countries, Wants to Stop Depending on Fertiliser from Russia

7 hours ago
1 min read

Equipping African and Africa-focused Startups with PR Tools

7 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwean Fishing Communities Fear for Future as Stocks Dwindle

7 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Still Far from Fair Digital Migration

7 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Farmers Face a Double-edged Sword

7 hours ago
1 min read

Germany To Return Goddess Statue that was Stolen from Cameroon 120 Years Ago

7 hours ago
1 min read

Lumumba’s Family Closes a Painful Chapter

7 hours ago
1 min read

40 African Cities Feature on the 2021 Cost of Living City Ranking List

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Mangrove Project is the Star of Kenya’s Gazi Bay

2 days ago
1 min read

Not Enough Females Operating in the African Venture Capital Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Slavery has a Complex Legacy in Niger

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer