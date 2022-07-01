Pan African Parliament President Elected 

Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP) Fortune Charumbira has won a one-horse race to become the president of the Pan-African Parliament, succeeding Cameroon’s Rodger Nkodo Dang, delegates said. The Zimbabwean is the first delegate from southern Africa to be elected as its head, after several presidents from West and East Africa. Created in 2004, the PAP is composed of more than 200 MPs representing some 50 AU members, appointed by their respective parliaments. Charumbira was expected to win ahead of two other candidates from South Sudan and Malawi.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
