iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso

15 mins ago 1 min read

Neither COVID nor terrorist uprisings could stop this year’s edition of FESPACO, the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, in Burkina Faso. One of the continent’s premier film events, it attracts filmmakers from all over Africa and serves as a platform for distributing African content to global audiences. FESPACO has been running since 1969 and this year will feature films from around 30 African countries in its official selection. Cinema professionals and cinephiles travel from all over Africa and beyond to attend. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, the director of FESPACO, says that this year, the event will also host the African International Film & TV Market — known as MICA — for the first time.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

7 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Beautiful Lakes

10 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo Creates Haunting Sculptures of Slaves

12 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Iconic Architecture in 12 Buildings

14 mins ago
1 min read

How Nigerian Streetwear Brand, Daltimore, is Rising to Celebrity Status

17 mins ago
1 min read

Khaby Lame is the Most Popular Man on TikTok

19 mins ago
1 min read

Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

21 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene

6 days ago
1 min read

The State of Plastic Pollution in Parts of Africa is Dramatic

6 days ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Accra’s Recent Crackdown on the Queer Community?

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

7 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

9 mins ago