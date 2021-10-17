Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso

Neither COVID nor terrorist uprisings could stop this year’s edition of FESPACO, the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, in Burkina Faso. One of the continent’s premier film events, it attracts filmmakers from all over Africa and serves as a platform for distributing African content to global audiences. FESPACO has been running since 1969 and this year will feature films from around 30 African countries in its official selection. Cinema professionals and cinephiles travel from all over Africa and beyond to attend. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, the director of FESPACO, says that this year, the event will also host the African International Film & TV Market — known as MICA — for the first time.

SOURCE: VOA

