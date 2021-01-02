Palace Return To Winning Ways

Crystal Palace ended their five-game winless run in the Premier League on Saturday when first-half goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze secured a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Sheffield United.
The hosts made a bright start to score inside four minutes at Selhurst Park when striker Christian Benteke teed up Schlupp who slotted the ball beyond United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, albeit with the help of a slight deflection.
Schlupp was substituted in the 40th minute after a knee injury but his replacement Eze made an immediate impact with a spectacular solo goal just before halftime.
The 22-year-old forward started his run inside his own half before gliding past two Blades players and side-footing the ball home from the edge of the box.
United could muster just one shot on target, with the result leaving them without a win in 17 league games since the start of the season.
