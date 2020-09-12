iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Palace Begin With Win

Photo Credit: Reuters/Alastair Grant

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha scored his 50th league goal for the club as they beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday to secure a home victory on the opening day of a Premier League campaign for the first time.

The hosts went ahead against the run of play as Zaha, who had managed only one goal in his previous 21 games, met Andros Townsend’s pin-point cross from the right with a side-footed volley past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 13th minute.

Zaha, so often Palace’s talisman during previous seasons but coming off a disappointing 2019-20 campaign in which he netted only four league goals, looked dangerous throughout the first half as Southampton left far too many gaps at the back.

Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side responded by increasing their intensity in attack and had two quick chances immediately after the restart, but both Nathan Redmond and Che Adams were unlucky not to get the ball past the impressive Vicente Guaita in goal.

Kyle Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, was then shown a straight red for a high challenge before referee Jon Moss changed it to a yellow following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Zaha thought he had doubled Palace’s tally late into the contest with a neat run and finish, only for the VAR to rule out his effort as he was offside in the build-up.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Liverpool Outgun Impressive Leeds

24 seconds ago
2 min read

Hasenhuettl Hails Better Use Of VAR

4 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thrash Hapless Fulham

4 hours ago
2 min read

Maguire Will Retain Captain’s Armband – Solksjaer

4 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thinking Big This Season – Lacazette

4 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Powers To Pole

4 hours ago
2 min read

League To Defer ‘Test Events’ After Government Restrictions

12 hours ago
2 min read

ECB Defends Equality Record After Holding Criticism

12 hours ago
2 min read

Thiem Reaches U.S. Open Final

12 hours ago
2 min read

Rodgers Worried About Leicester Squad Depth

12 hours ago
2 min read

New Signings Have Lifted The Mood – Bruce

12 hours ago
3 min read

Australia Ease To Victory Over England

13 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Liverpool Outgun Impressive Leeds

24 seconds ago
2 min read

Hasenhuettl Hails Better Use Of VAR

4 mins ago
1 min read

Palace Begin With Win

3 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thrash Hapless Fulham

4 hours ago