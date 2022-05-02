Packing for a Safari is a Science

You need to be prepared for changing temperatures, high sun, and plenty of dust, as well as cocktail hour and a dip in the pool—and all of your safari outfits, plus toiletries and gear, have to fit in a soft-sided duffel with a strict weight limit. We polled our resident experts and trusted specialists for safari outfit ideas, whether you’re staying in a luxe tented camp on the Okavango Delta in Botswana or traversing the Saba Sands game reserve in South Africa. Note that most safari outfitters will provide travelers with an itemized packing list, so check with yours about specifics (as well as any vaccines or medications you might need) before you go.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

