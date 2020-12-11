iAfrica

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert

Image: Pexels

3 hours ago

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is best suited for Africa according to Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Shabir Madhi.

Professor Madhi is leading the clinical trial of the vaccine locally.

He said the vaccine isn’t only effective but also affordable.

The Oxford vaccine is so far reported to have a good safety record with no serious side-effects.

The ongoing late-stage trial is taking place at 150 global sites in the US, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

