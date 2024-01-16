Overcrowding At Public Schools A Major Concern – NAPTOSA

With only a day to go before schools reopen, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) has raised concerns about longstanding overcrowding at public schools.

Millions of new and returning pupils will kick off the 2024 academic year on Wednesday.

NAPTOSA has also noted how Gauteng and the Western Cape’s quality of education is impacted by overcrowding.

The organisation’s executive director, Basil Manuel, said the overcrowding in these provinces should be dealt with swiftly.

“If we want quality education, if we want all our kids to be able to read etc. there must be sufficient space in schools so that attention can be paid to every child.”