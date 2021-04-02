iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says irregular expenditure is probably higher than the current estimated R50-billion.

Maluleke says this is because more than 100 auditees didn’t disclose their irregular expenditure.

She says there needs to be more decisive action to deal with the issue.

The Auditor-General is also concerned about the lack of consequences for irregular expenditure in government.

The outcomes of the 2019-2020 financial year released on Wednesday paint a bleak picture.

