Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says irregular expenditure is probably higher than the current estimated R50-billion.

Maluleke says this is because more than 100 auditees didn’t disclose their irregular expenditure.

She says there needs to be more decisive action to deal with the issue.

The Auditor-General is also concerned about the lack of consequences for irregular expenditure in government.

The outcomes of the 2019-2020 financial year released on Wednesday paint a bleak picture.

