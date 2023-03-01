iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Over a Thousand Kenyan Traders Protested Against Chinese Traders

23 hours ago 1 min read

The demo comes in the wake of controversy elicited by the coming of China Square retail outlet of general merchandise whose prices are on average 45 percent lower than those prevailing in locally owned enterprises. Dressed in dust coats used in their retail outlets, the traders marched to the office of the deputy president and to parliament to submit a petition against the Chinese retailers. “The Chinese cannot be importers, retailers, wholesalers, and hawkers,” read one placard held aloft during the protest. Some chanted “Chinese must go!” Trade Minister Moses Kuria has offered to take over China Square’s lease from its Chinese owner and hand it to local traders, but Korir Sing’oei, the principal secretary at Kenya’s ministry of foreign affairs, stressed on Twitter that all investors are welcome, irrespective of their nationality. Wu Peng, the top African official at China’s ministry of foreign affairs welcomed Sing’oei’s assurance on Twitter. China Square’s owner Lei Cheng has reportedly told a local newspaper that he was inspired to open the shop after finding the prices at a Nairobi supermarket to be exorbitant, Reuters reported.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigeria’s Main Opposition Parties are Calling for Fresh Elections

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Power Problem is Taking a Huge Chunk Out its GDP

23 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia is Preparing for the Biggest Corruption Trial in its Short History

23 hours ago
1 min read

Why Reform to the Abortion Laws in Benin was so Crucial

23 hours ago
1 min read

Macron’s Revamped Africa Strategy Will be put to the Test this Week

23 hours ago
1 min read

Angola is Taking a Big Step in its Digital Transformation Journey

23 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Foreign Minister Goes to Damascus In a Sign of Solidarity

23 hours ago
1 min read

Yoonema Creates Digital Marketplace that Offers a Simplified and Reliable e-commerce Experience

23 hours ago
1 min read

Kitfo has Established Itself in the Hearts of many Ethiopians

24 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy, Afrobeats Stars Take Center Stage at NBA All-Star Game 

4 days ago
1 min read

Surreal, Nostalgic and Tangible: Exploring the Theme of Time at Investec’s Cape Town Art Fair

4 days ago
1 min read

‘Tirailleurs’: Movie Honors the African Soldiers France Tried to Forget

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Cape Town Cycle Tour Creates Economic Opportunity For Locals As Guests Flock To The City For The Big Race

6 mins ago
4 min read

Alstom Has Supported Over 9,000 Jobs In South Africa, According To EY Report

17 hours ago
4 min read

How Is Crypto Helping To Facilitate The Process Of Real Estate Acquisition Around The Globe?

17 hours ago
4 min read

Top 10 Benefits Of Having A Career Success Plan

17 hours ago

Share