Over 600 Motorists Arrested In Western Cape Over Easter Weekend

As the Easter weekend comes to a close, Western Cape traffic officials are reiterating calls for the public to stay at home.

Over 600 people have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the province.

Officials have been keeping a close eye on the N1 and the Garden Route as several vehicles have been caught attempting to move between provinces.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “We will deal with taxi drivers, or any other driver for that matter, who are not adhering to the regulations. We are doing all we can to stop this.”

Africa said roadblocks will continue throughout the province.

“The only time that you are allowed to be on the road is when you are rendering an essential service, when you are on your way to the shops to buy groceries, to the pharmacy or to see a doctor. Only two people per car; the driver and the passenger; and the passenger must be sitting in the back.”

