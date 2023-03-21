Over 500 Arrested Nationwide During Protest Action

At least 550 people have been arrested countrywide during the national shutdown.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says the arrests were for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting.
Natjoints says it’s satisfied with how law enforcement deployments ensured law and order during yesterday’s protests and shutdown.
It says businesses and services managed to operate with minimum disruption.
There were pockets of intimidating incidents that were stopped.
Natjoints has commended Community Police Forums, neighbourhood watches, the South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance for their support on the day.
