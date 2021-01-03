Over 300 Families Left Homeless After Khayelitsha Fire

While many South Africans were celebrating New Years’ Day, over 300 families were left homeless after a fire swept through the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha.
Nkosikhona Swaartbooi from the Social Justice Coalition said winds made the fire difficult for firefighters to contain.
“Community members are in conversation with nearby churches to try and find accommodation while they rebuild their homes.”
