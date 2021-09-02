Over 11m Grant Applications Received

More than 11-million applications for the COVID-19 relief of distress grant have been submitted since it was reinstated last month.
Social Security Agency Sassa says right now more than 1.5 million beneficiaries are already receiving payment.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there are checks in place to weed out fraudsters.
More Stories
National State Of Disaster Extended Until 15 October
Guptas Failed To Capture Prasa – Montana
No Vaccine, No Alcohol – Tshwane Mayor
Maape Set To Become North West Premier Next Week
ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration
Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail
Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service
SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases
Small Petrol Price Increase For September
New Variant Not Yet Of Concern – NICD
DA opens case against KZN Health MEC
Parliament Begins Public Hearings On Cannabis Bill