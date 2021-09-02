iAfrica

Over 11m Grant Applications Received

Sassa grant
16 mins ago 1 min read

More than 11-million applications for the COVID-19 relief of distress grant have been submitted since it was reinstated last month.

Social Security Agency Sassa says right now more than 1.5 million beneficiaries are already receiving payment.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there are checks in place to weed out fraudsters.

