Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 683 242 with 1 027 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 294 931 with 14 591 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 87 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape, 35 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 15 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 103.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 616 857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

