Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 683 242 with 1 027 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 294 931 with 14 591 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 87 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape, 35 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 15 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 103.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 616 857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
More Stories
Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud
Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID
Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial
Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours
Unions Embark On Mass Strike
Global Day For Decent Work: COSATU Calls A Nationwide Stay-Away On 7 October 2020
Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge
SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa
DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes
SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers
Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday
Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court