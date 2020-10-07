iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 683 242 with 1 027 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 294 931 with 14 591 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 87 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape, 35 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 15 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 103.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 616 857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

55 seconds ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
2 min read

Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

5 hours ago
1 min read

Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours

5 hours ago
2 min read

Unions Embark On Mass Strike

5 hours ago
5 min read

Global Day For Decent Work: COSATU Calls A Nationwide Stay-Away On 7 October 2020

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge

1 day ago
1 min read

SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

55 seconds ago
3 min read

#DontGoBackToAbnormal: KAUAI’s Call To Rebuild A Better Post-COVID ‘Normal’

21 mins ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
5 min read

Back At White House, Trump Urges Americans ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Of COVID-19

35 mins ago