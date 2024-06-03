Over 1,000 Displacements Due to Floods in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape has been the site of over 1,000 displacements due to floods that have been fatal.

The emergency services of Nelson Mandela Bay reported that over 1,000 individuals had been displaced as a result of the devastating floods that occurred in the Eastern Cape.

The heavy rains that moved through Kariega, Gqeberha, and East London on Saturday resulted in the deaths of seven individuals.

Gift of the Givers, a humanitarian aid organization, has intervened to provide assistance to those who have been impacted.

Henry Landsdown, the acting spokesperson for the emergency services, stated, “At this time, there are approximately 1,300 individuals who have been displaced. These individuals are being accommodated in a variety of facilities, including shelters, church halls, and community halls.”. At present, we are endeavoring to provide assistance to approximately twelve shelter facilities.