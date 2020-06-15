Mon. Jun 15th, 2020

Over 100 Informal Dwellings Destroyed In Kwamashu Fire

3 mins ago 1 min read
Over 100 informal dwellings have been destroyed in a fire in Kwamashu township, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that four people sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but is being investigated.

