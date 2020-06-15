Over 100 Informal Dwellings Destroyed In Kwamashu Fire

Over 100 informal dwellings have been destroyed in a fire in Kwamashu township, north of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that four people sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but is being investigated.
More Stories
Three Ways To Get Your Immune System In Shape For Winter
Return Of Community Patrols A Welcome Boost In The Fight Against Crime
Tygerberg Hospital Reopens 4 Sections Closed Over Covid-19 Non-compliance
Gauteng Mulls Alcohol Ban, Makhura Says Decision Will Be Based On Evidence
Appropriations Bill Passed, Channels Funds To Covid-19 Fight, Service Delivery
Appropriations Bill Passed, Channels Funds To Covid-19 Fight, Service Delivery