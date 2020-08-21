iAfrica

Outrage Over Zozo's Brutal Murder Increases

15 mins ago

The killing of 19-year-old student and GBV activist, Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo, has sent shockwaves through South Africa, reopening wounds of femicide which were inflicted during a particularly violent period in 2019. It’s alleged that Zozo was stabbed to death by her boyfriend when she attempted to end the relationship.

The brutal murder, which occurred in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Monday, has incensed community members who blame government for failing to curb the bloody swell of GBV.

Zozo’s boyfriend, who was arrested shortly after the murder, appeared in court on Thursday following an alleged suicide attempt. While the trial has been postponed, Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, said that the case against the suspect was watertight. Kinana pleaded with frustrated community members to be patient while the law took its course.

