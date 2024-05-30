Outrage as Nigeria Adopts Former National Anthem

Nigeria has reinstated its post-colonial national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which was dropped in 1978, amid widespread criticism over the lack of public consultation. It replaces “Arise, O Compatriots,” which was introduced in 1978 under the military government of Olusegun Obasanjo, following a civil war. The reversion was confirmed by President Bola Tinubu, following swift approval by both chambers of the national assembly, on Wednesday, which coincidentally happened to be Mr. Tinubu’s first anniversary in office. However, the decision hasn’t gone well with many Nigerians some of whom have labeled it a distraction from the country’s security and economic woes. Supporters, however, believe it is ideologically significant to revert to an anthem not introduced by the military. The reintroduced anthem, written by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams, was played for the first time at a legislative session attended by Tinubu.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN