Outrage After Cape Girl (6) Killed In Gang Shooting

A Kraaifontein community is angry and traumatised by the murder of a six-year-old girl in a shooting.
Gaylin Cupido died on Saturday night after she was hit by a stray bullet.
The girl was walking with her mom in Scottsdene when gangsters opened fire on each other.
Community activist Shaneal Nathan said the gun battle occurred during loadshedding.
“At that particular time it was loadshedding and that was an opportunity for these guys to invade territory.”
Nathan added that the community had had enough of the violence and had handed over a list of demands to police.
“We’re destroyed and stunned. Another young man who was not involved in gang violence was also gunned down while on his way to work.”
A suspect has been arrested.
More Stories
Zulu: Sassa Doing Its Best To Process Special Covid-19 Relief Grants
Tutus Pay Tribute: ‘Zindzi Mandela Was A Child Of The Nation’
Mkhize Defends Govt Move To Suspend Alcohol Sales
WC Counts Cost Of Storm Damage; Dam Levels Gain From Heavy Rain
Ipid Investigates 11 Murder Cases Involving Police During Lockdown
Cape Town Begins Mop Up Operations After Heavy Winds & Rain