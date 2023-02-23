Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Leaves With Immediate Effect

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has left Eskom with immediate effect.
The power utility says following a special board meeting on Wednesday, the board and the chief executive have agreed to curtail his notice period to 28 February.
De Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period.
When he resigned in December, De Ruyter agreed to remain in the position until the end of March.
In a statement earlier today, Public Enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan launched an attack on De Ruyter, slamming him for politicising his position.
In an interview with eTV’s Annika Larsen this week, De Ruyter said he did not believe the government had the political will to end corruption within the power utility.
Eskom says an announcement as to who will take over as acting group chief executive will be made shortly.
