Outa Slams Transport Deparment After Licence Printing Machine Break Down

14 hours ago 1 min read

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has slammed what it calls the Transport Department’s operational inefficiencies after the country’s only driving licence printing machine broke down again.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Fikile Mbaula announced that the two-decade-old machine had been repaired and was churning out licence cards.

It’s understood the machine stopped printing two weeks ago following a power outage.

Earlier this year, the department had to ship the same machine to Germany for repairs, resulting in a substantial backlog in licence renewal applications.

The only machine in South Africa able to print driver’s licence cards broke down for the second time in less than a year.

This means motorists could face further delays when renewing their driver’s licences.

