Outa Slams Transport Deparment After Licence Printing Machine Break Down

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has slammed what it calls the Transport Department’s operational inefficiencies after the country’s only driving licence printing machine broke down again.
In a tweet, Transport Minister Fikile Mbaula announced that the two-decade-old machine had been repaired and was churning out licence cards.
It’s understood the machine stopped printing two weeks ago following a power outage.
Earlier this year, the department had to ship the same machine to Germany for repairs, resulting in a substantial backlog in licence renewal applications.
The only machine in South Africa able to print driver’s licence cards broke down for the second time in less than a year.
This means motorists could face further delays when renewing their driver’s licences.
