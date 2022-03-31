iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Outa, AA Urge Mbalula To Extend Driver’s Licence Renewal Deadline

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 mins ago 1 min read

Thursday is the last day for South African motorists to renew their expired driving licence cards without facing a penalty despite a backlog, with more than half a million expired licences in the system.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Automobile Association is again appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reconsider government’s refusal to extend the grace period.

The mounting backlog was caused by the hard lockdown in 2020 as well as a breakdown of the country’s only licence printing machine last year.

The minister has remained steadfast that the grace period will not be extended beyond the end of March.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard has described the hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roads illegally as a crisis.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage agreed, adding that it was unrealistic to expect that this enormous backlog would be cleared by Thursday.

Meanwhile, motorists who applied to renew their license cards before Thursday’s deadline will be legally on the roads for a further three months.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DA’s No-Confidence Motion In Cabinet Fails

6 seconds ago
1 min read

AgriSA Raises Concerns Over ‘Brain Drain’

15 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 679 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

27 mins ago
1 min read

Manufacturing, Construction Recorded Largest Decrease In Unemployment – Maluleke

1 day ago
1 min read

E-hailing Drivers Hope For Better Regulation

1 day ago
1 min read

Expired Vaccine Disposals Above Board – Health Dept

1 day ago
nkosazana dlamini zuma
1 min read

SA Seeks To End National State Of Disaster

1 day ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

2 days ago
1 min read

SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

2 days ago
1 min read

We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

2 days ago
1 min read

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DA’s No-Confidence Motion In Cabinet Fails

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Outa, AA Urge Mbalula To Extend Driver’s Licence Renewal Deadline

4 mins ago
1 min read

AgriSA Raises Concerns Over ‘Brain Drain’

15 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 679 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

27 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer