iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ousmane Sembène at 100: A Tribute to Senegal’s ‘Father of African Cinema’

2 hours ago 1 min read

Often touted as the ‘father of African cinema,’ Ousmane Sembène would have turned 100 on January 1st, 2023.  A prolific novelist and filmmaker, his long career can be divided into distinct periods, and he proved himself to be a master of self-reinvention. After studying cinema in Moscow, Sembène directed his first short film, Borom Sarret (The Wagoner), in 1962. A day in the life of a lowly cart driver, the film provides a stinging critique of the failures of independence in Senegal, cast as the transfer of power from one ruling elite to another. After a decade spent largely in the creative wilderness, Sembène experienced a late flowering from the end of the 1980s onwards. This saw him reach a new generation of audiences. His later works were less ambitious aesthetically but no less powerful. His masterpiece Moolaadé (2004) was a scathing denunciation of female genital mutilation in rural West Africa.           
.

THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Lagos Rising: Meet the African Designers Who are Ushering in a New Guard of Fashion

2 hours ago
1 min read

My Life in Food: Idris Elba on African Cuisine and Cooking with his Mum

2 hours ago
1 min read

In His Imaginative Debut Feature, Walé Oyéjidé Brings Together Elements of His Life’s Work

2 hours ago
1 min read

What is Zellige Tile?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Inside an Ultra-exclusive Lodge on the Fringe of Etosha National Park        

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tourists Flock to Nigerian Cave And Waterfall For Its ‘Healing Powers’

2 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco is Just as Worthy for a Sun Trip

2 hours ago
1 min read

African Markets Offer Unique Goods and Experiences

2 hours ago
1 min read

Get to Know East Africa’s Art Scene

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim’s Index Looks at Africa’s State of Governance

3 days ago
1 min read

France to Give Burkina Faso What It Wants 

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa Has to Work on Feeding Itself

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Bavuma Ton Leads Proteas To Series Win Over England

1 min ago
3 min read

Brighton Strike late to knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Rising: Meet the African Designers Who are Ushering in a New Guard of Fashion

2 hours ago
1 min read

My Life in Food: Idris Elba on African Cuisine and Cooking with his Mum

2 hours ago

Share