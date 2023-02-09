Our Nation Is In A Crisis – OUTA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) should provide businesses and individuals affected by Eskom’s power crisis with solutions, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has said.

Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation at 7PM on Thursday.

Outa research manager Rachel Fischer said Ramaphosa had previously promised to end the rolling power cuts, but had failed to deliver on that promise.

“Our nation is in a crisis, and we don’t want to hear more empty promises. Around us we see businesses closing down because of load shedding.

We want to hear solutions from the President on Eskom. We need a trustworthy president who acknowledges the severity of the problems and leads the way to solutions.”

Share with your network!