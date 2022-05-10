iAfrica

Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences

5 hours ago 1 min read

ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has called for the urgent update of the party’s voting system at conferences.

The current system has been criticised for creating delays.

Mabuyane was re-elected as chairperson at the party’s provincial elective conference.

“The renewal of systems must be done with speed. Our organisation is 110 years old therefore we should not be having challenges of holding conferences within the specified time,” he said.

“We must, comrades, modernise our systems of capturing membership data and perfect our logistical management for conferences to avoid delays.”

