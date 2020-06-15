OR Tambo Domestic Terminal Bustling Again With Business Travel

Share with your network!

Or Tambo International Airport is letting passengers through again since lockdown restrictions have been eased.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all safety measures to protect travellers against contracting COVID-19.

Flying is only permitted under strict conditions.

Travelers have to fill in a health questionnaire and need to travel with a physical copy of a business travel permit signed by their employer or manager. During the flight a mask needs to be worn at all times.

These conditions are non-negotiable.

Passengers were advised to arrive well before their flights due to the additional safety measures.

