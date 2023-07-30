Oprah’s Two-day Exploration of Morocco and its Famous Landmarks                           

The TV star chose to stay in Marrakech, not only one of Morocco’s most popular cities but also renowned worldwide. Sharing her experiences, Oprah took to her Instagram account to post a video where she immersed herself in the traditional dance form of Dakka Marrakchia, often performed during weddings and celebrations. The media mogul also delighted in trying some local fare served in a charming tent styled in the Moroccan tradition..

