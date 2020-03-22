Opposition Party Leaders Urge Public To Comply With COVID-19 Measures

Share with your network!

Opposition party leaders have again appealed to South Africans to unite and comply with measures taken by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the leaders of various organisations including Cope, the Inkatha Freedom Party, African Transformation Movement and the United Democratic Movement at the Union Buildings this morning.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said this was a time for patriotism: “Whether they vote for you or don’t vote for you, we really want to add our voice to what the president said on Tuesday.”

IFP spokesperson Mzamo Buthelezi said all South Africans must play their part, beginning with washing hands: “By saluting our women in white and our doctors who have put themselves in the forefront of this fight.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa appealed for clean environments and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula urged banks to step forward.

Other political parties have appealed for citizens to put their differences aside, come together and do as government advises.

