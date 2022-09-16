Opposition Parties Raise Concerns About Phala Phala Inquiry Panel

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the composition of the Section 89 Inquiry investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s complicity in the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

On Wednesday evening National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, announced the members of the three-person panel as former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, Judge Thokozile Masipa and associate professor of public law Richard Calland.

But the Democratic Alliance says that Calland is biased.

In a statement, DA chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, said that in his political commentary and social media posts, Calland showed consistent pro-Ramaphosa views.

She says the party will raise the matter with the speaker next week.

They say this perceived impartiality will threaten the legitimacy and the integrity of the entire process.

The EFF agrees, saying Mapisa-Nqakula’s appointments are irrational and disregard the concerns of political parties.

They say they will canvass other opposition parties before next week’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Political analyst, Ebrahim Harvey has expressed confidence in the panel, saying Ramaphosa will finally face the music.

