iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Opposition Parties Raise Concerns About Phala Phala Inquiry Panel

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

6 hours ago 1 min read

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the composition of the Section 89 Inquiry investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s complicity in the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

On Wednesday evening National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, announced the members of the three-person panel as former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, Judge Thokozile Masipa and associate professor of public law Richard Calland.

But the Democratic Alliance says that Calland is biased.

In a statement, DA chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, said that in his political commentary and social media posts, Calland showed consistent pro-Ramaphosa views.

She says the party will raise the matter with the speaker next week.

They say this perceived impartiality will threaten the legitimacy and the integrity of the entire process.

The EFF agrees, saying Mapisa-Nqakula’s appointments are irrational and disregard the concerns of political parties.

They say they will canvass other opposition parties before next week’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Political analyst, Ebrahim Harvey has expressed confidence in the panel, saying Ramaphosa will finally face the music.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

5 min read

5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers

4 mins ago
4 min read

How Businesses Can Empower African Entrepreneurs 

5 hours ago
4 min read

Re-Focus Your Savings And Investments

5 hours ago
load shedding
3 min read

This Is How Load Shedding Has Changed The Way We Work, Live And Play

5 hours ago
2 min read

Public Enterprises Committee Briefed On Mango Airline Rescue Process

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Lands In Washington For Talks With Biden

5 hours ago
3 min read

Africa Has An Untapped Export Potential Of $31 Billion

23 hours ago
3 min read

Rate Hike Shock Will Be Dire For Property And Economy – Seeff

23 hours ago
1 min read

Privatising Eskom Is Not On The Cards – Mabuza

23 hours ago
1 min read

Residents To Sue Mining Company For Jagersfontein Dam Burst

23 hours ago
2 min read

Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste

1 day ago
2 min read

South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot

1 day ago

You may have missed

5 min read

5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers

4 mins ago
4 min read

How Businesses Can Empower African Entrepreneurs 

5 hours ago
4 min read

Re-Focus Your Savings And Investments

5 hours ago
load shedding
3 min read

This Is How Load Shedding Has Changed The Way We Work, Live And Play

5 hours ago

Share