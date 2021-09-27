Opposition Launch Manifestos, ANC Next Up

With just a few weeks to go before the local government elections, The ANC will present its election manifesto to voters on Monday.

It follows a busy weekend for other political parties.

The EFF launched its manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Party leader Julius Malema says the EFF is ready to take over local government and deliver services.

DA leader John Steenhuisen launched his party’s election manifesto on Saturday.

His party is promising to improve service delivery, provide housing and support local businesses.

The Inkatha Freedom Party says it’s ready to give the African National Congress a run for its money.

The party also launched its manifesto over the weekend.

