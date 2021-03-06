Opportunity to Live on an Award-Winning, Working Wine Farm in Stellenbosch

Share with your network!

Vini Fera at Anura, a luxury residential development in the heart of the Boland, comes to the market offering those attracted by the winelands lifestyle the opportunity to ‘live it’ – without buying the proverbial farm.

“With more people spending time at home now that remote working has become prevalent, quality of life has become a key consideration when buying or renting a property,” says Pam Golding Properties assistant area manager for Stellenbosch, Katya Varga. “With the new way of working, you can live anywhere in the world. And I’d suggest there’s no better place than a beautiful wine farm in Stellenbosch!” she says.

Nestled in the heart of the winelands on an award-winning working wine farm, Vini Fera at Anura, in Klapmuts, Stellenbosch, offers buyers the best of all worlds. The relatively large erven ranging between 755sqm to 1 496sqm come to market priced from R2.4 million including VAT, and careful planning ensures privacy when building your dream home. Great attention to detail has gone into creating outdoor spaces that cater to every need, including a greenbelt and park, running trail and hospitality hub comprising winetasting area, restaurant, brewery and boutique cheesery.

“All this, and more ensure Vini Fera at Anura is certain to be one of our most prestigious property listings of 2021,” she says.

“As a result of the lengthy submission and approval processes, aside from purchasing a working farm or building one from the ground up, the opportunities to live on a working wine farm are few and far between,” says Pam Golding Properties area manager in Stellenbosch, Louise Varga. “This is particularly true of security estates.”

“Vini Fera at Anura is one of the few developments currently on offer which provides a true ‘blue sky’ wine farm lifestyle while at the same time, satisfying all the very specific criteria the new live-work-play lifestyle demands.”

Anura owners, Tyman and Jenny Bouma, moved their young family in 1989 from the agricultural borders of Durbanville to the outskirts of Stellenbosch and a farm with magnificent mountain views, amazing soils and a wealth of potential.

Re-establishing Anura into the wine farm it is today began when the Boumas commenced with the planting of new trellised vineyards of Pinot Noir and Merlot in 1992, later adding a plum orchard and other red cultivars of Shiraz, Sangiovese, Petit Verdot and Pinotage, as well as white varietal Chardonnay. The meticulous attention to terroir and harvesting has resulted in wines that consistently win golds and double golds at wine auctions.

“At some stage along this journey, we admitted to ourselves that we wanted to share our unique and, quite frankly, special lifestyle with other like-minded people. Vini Fera at Anura has been on the proverbial drawing board for 15 years and we are excited that, with the help of Pam Golding Properties, we are finally in a position to do just that,” says Bouma.

Vini Fera at Anura is just minutes from the N1 and only 40kms from Cape Town, less to Cape Town International Airport, and equidistant from the gourmet, art and prestigious schools of Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek.

Stellenbosch and Paarl also boast state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and, as far as security is concerned, the development will employ high-tech biometric security, CCTV monitoring on electrified but low visual impact fencing and other high risk access points.

For further information contact Katya Varga of Pam Golding Properties on 021 887 1017 or 071 471 3247 landline and cell) or katya.varga@pamgolding.co.za.

