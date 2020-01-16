Opportunities In West Africa’s Oil And Gas Industry

Production of crude oil in West African countries is increasing, and according to economic forecasts, the trend is set to continue until at least 2024. The need for more power, along with the accelerated advance of infrastructures across the continent, has been the propellor for the government’s efforts to explore and produce more each year—and with such industries currently growing all over the world, it’s no surprise that West Africa has joined the herd. The market’s movement has appealed to many offshore investors, with Ghana receiving the largest foreign direct investments in 2018, which is likely to become just one in a surge of foreign investments throughout 2019 and beyond, due to recently-discovered hydrocarbon fields.

Needless to say, this activity within the oil and gas industry here has provided multiple opportunities to dive into this sector and build a long-term, workable career, with a variety of opportunities presenting themselves both now and in the near future.

The Changes

Local service developments surrounding the Western Basin have been on the incline, and as such have promoted the growth of even more exploration into the oil and gas reserves there. From the construction and fructification of services in this area, Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President in Ghana, provided exceptional resources into maintaining work to transform this location into a bountiful hub of fuel by 2030.

In recent years, Ghana has been subjected to political rivalries and quick exchanges of parties in power, resulting in frequent changes to economic policies, thus complicating relationships with investors and fuel companies. However, the New Patriot Party government is expected to continue its duty of power for two terms, providing security for gasoline companies throughout the country.

As past licenses are being renewed and promises of future contracts have been determined, West Africa can expect to experience a positive trend of extensive action into ongoing projects, as well as an advancement in the creation of new ventures within this field. The continent has the capacity to grow, but if they’re to fulfill this clear potential, their current evolution strategy needs to be reassessed — a proposition which offers fantastic, brand-new chances for people looking to jump into this sector of work.

The Forecast

GNPC (Ghana National Petroleum Corporation) is in charge of the distribution of crude oil and other major aspects of the natural gas manufacturing processes and uses across the entire country. Despite the aforementioned political power changes, they are suspecting the offshore explorations to start an upward growth trend of fossil fuel production over a 5-year period.

Another up-and-coming location in this industry is said to be Senegal, as recently detected reservoirs of liquefied natural gases could guide this area into being the next big hydrocarbon producer.

The data and research related to the West African oil and gas market, paints a confident, positive picture of the growth of the trade and therefore, presents an extensive range of job opportunities that are available for both graduates and seasoned professionals.

The Opportunities

With all the recent changes within the industry, it is no surprise that job roles in this environment have changed over the years, meaning employers are searching for a slightly revised skill set compared to past history.

As technology opens doors to new processes and effectiveness in this market, candidates need to be up-to-date with the latest happenings and developments. Additionally, because of the specialisms throughout the oil and gas industry and the professionalism required to succeed, employees must be able to display a wide range of business skills—both for their own prospects and as a means to understanding the difficulties faced in this competitive, highly-skilled environment.

Companies such as Kosmos Energy, Cairn Energy, Global Energy Ventures, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, and Grand Engineering Company all have ongoing oil- and gas-related projects throughout West Africa, and each requires their candidates to display a wide set of characteristics, achievements and expertise to be considered as a future staff member.

To be successful in this environment, oil and gas workers must show high-quality negotiation skills, demonstrate expert-level numeracy and lateral thinking and adhere to the ever-changing regulations surrounding present and planned circumstances. Alongside this, and proving to be one of the only constants in this sector, academic qualifications have not lost their significance on this career path; HNDs, bachelor degrees and the like are still playing a huge part in who employers will ask to interview. Hardworking, knowledgeable individuals will break through into this industry with their tenacity and competence in dealing with critics from both various environmental groups as well as the surrounding competition.

All the opportunities in West Africa’s oil and gas industry prove to be plentiful — and are only going to increase in amount and quality as time passes — providing anyone with the correct skills and expertise to have a long, fulfilling career fuelling our world.

