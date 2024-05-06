Operation Shanela’s Inaugural Year Yields Rewards as SAPS Analyzes Data

In its first year, Operation Shanela by the South African Police Services (SAPS) apprehended almost 600,000 suspects.

This week marks one year since the effort, which aims to combat crime in high-density locations around the country, was started.

On Monday morning, top police officials delivered an update on their accomplishments since then.

Mashadi Selepe, Head of National activities Coordination, stated that more over 71,000 activities had been carried out under the Operation Shanela banner to date.

“Just to give you a few breakdowns, we’ve had 3,418 arrests for firearms violations. We have also had 19,192 arrests for selling in booze. And we’ve also had possession of counterfeit items, with 5,041 arrests to date.”

Selepe also said that thousands of people had been arrested for driving under the influence, theft from a motor vehicle, human trafficking, and other offenses.