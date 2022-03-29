Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli says there have already been threats against his life but adds he is willing to die for his beliefs.

The charge sheet of Nhlanhla Dlamini listed his name as Ntlantla Mohlauli.

Mohlauli was released on R1,500 bail on Monday following his arrest last week in Johannesburg.

He said it was up to his generation to act against social ills and its causes – just like Steve Biko – which he was willing to die for.

“All of us know where drugs are being sold. There’s already talk of a planned hit on me that Lux won’t last two weeks after his release – he will be shot. I will be the happiest person underground if I am going to die for my people.”

Mohlauli said he was confident that even if he was killed, there would be many more to carry forward Operation Dudula’s ideology, which was supported by Kwanele Foundation founder Sihle Sibisi.

He called for political tolerance, especially towards the Economic Freedom Fighters, adding his movement had united different parties and religious organisations.

