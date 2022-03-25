Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Dlamini Arrested

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini says the law must take its course following his arrest on Thursday after a Soweto resident opened a case against him.

The resident is angry that his home was ransacked, allegedly by Dudula members, over the weekend.

His lawyer Ike Khumalo said his client was handcuffed on Thursday as he walked off the set of an interview.

Dlamini urged his supporters not to turn to violence or take the law into their own hands in the wake of his arrest.

Operation Dudula’s Deputy Chairperson, Daniel Radebe, says they are doing what the police refuse to do.

Operation Dudula has been making headlines over the past few weeks for their unauthorised evictions of undocumented migrants in parts of Johannesburg.

