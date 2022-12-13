Open Ballot For Phala Phala Vote

Parliament’s vote on Tuesday on the Section 89 panel report into the Phala Phala robbery allegations will be held through an open ballot.

This after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied a request by the ATM, UDM, ACDP and PAC to reconsider her decision on the matter.

The parties previously requested a secret ballot on the basis that it would protect those who may oppose the head of state.

The Speaker says she has a constitutional responsibility to consider all prevailing factors and she doesn’t believe the ballot will prevent any MP from voting with their conscience.

This follows the report’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer following the concealment of a burglary at his Limpopo farm.

The president has taken the report on review and hopes to have it set aside.

