Only Those Charged Should Step Aside – ANC

The ANC NEC is holding a special meeting to discuss the Phala Phala report.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the step-aside rule does not apply to the President at this point.

He points out that the rule only applies to those who are criminally charged.

There are calls for the President to step aside after the panel found he may have a case to answer.

Meanwhile, Rampahosa has pulled out of a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces scheduled for Thursday.

