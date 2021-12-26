Online Racist Abuse Offenders To Be Banned From Soccer Games – UK Home Secretary

People found guilty of online racist abuse against footballers will be banned from attending games for up to 10 years under new laws, Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
Football Banning Orders, imposed to prevent violence or disorder at regulated matches, bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.
The existing legislation will be extended to cover online hate offences after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to toughen measures in July in the wake of racist abuse aimed at England’s Black players following defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
“This summer we saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers,” Patel was quoted as saying by British media.
“Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches.”
The new law will be brought forward early in the new year, British media reported, in the form of an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
According to government statistics, there were 1,359 football banning orders in force across England and Wales as of Aug. 1.
More Stories
Arsenal Cement Top Four Spot With Win At Norwich
Moura Inspires Tottenham To Easy Win Over Crystal Palace
Man City Survive Leicester Fightback To Secure Ninth Successive Win
African Players To Stay With Clubs Before Cup Of Nations
Rahul Masterclass Puts India In Charge Of First Test
Man Utd Adapting To Rangnick’s Playing Style – Matic
Villa Manager Gerrard To Sit Out Two Games After Positive COVID Test
City Boss Guardiola Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
Canadian Raonic Withdraws From Australian Open With Heel Injury
Djokovic To Skip 2022 ATP Cup In Sydney
Proteas Welcome Back Olivier With Open Arms For India Series
Man Utd Need To Make Sure Players Are Vaccinated – Rangnick