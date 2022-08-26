iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

DIRCO
3 mins ago 2 min read

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has noted the Constitutional Court order, published on 23 August 2022, dismissing its application for direct access to appeal the order by the Gauteng Division of the High Court (Pretoria) on 22 March 2022, that interdicted the Government and the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (Fund) from proceeding to provide humanitarian assistance to Cuba through the Fund.

DIRCO applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to appeal the order while simultaneously petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for direct access.

The decision of the latter is still awaited.

The legal proceedings in the review application against the decision to provide humanitarian assistance is continuing in the Gauteng High Court.

In its order, the Constitutional Court did not pronounce itself on the merits of the case, as it was dealing with the application for direct access, which is a procedural matter.

The Constitutional Court made it clear in its order that it will not hear the matter at this stage of the process, with the result that the matter should first be ventilated and heard in a different court.

Any narrative or suggestions in the media that the order given by the Constitutional Court is a “victory” in the case are erroneous as the substantive matters relating to the review are still to be addressed in the High Court process, which is currently ongoing, and all legal routes remain available to the Government, including to appeal the matter in the Constitutional Court once the legal proceedings have taken their course.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

10 mins ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

50 mins ago
Minister Naledi Pandor
2 min read

Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference

55 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Jeopardized The FSCA Investigation

17 hours ago
1 min read

It was a Typing Error Says Tembisa Hospital CEO

17 hours ago
1 min read

Court dismissed Ingonyama Trust Appeal

17 hours ago
1 min read

ANC In The Western Cape Preparing For Another Battle With The DA

17 hours ago
1 min read

Sheriff Seizes eThekwini Municipality’s Electricity Department

17 hours ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector Faces More Damning Claims

2 days ago
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Aiming To Avoid Day Zero

2 days ago

You may have missed

DIRCO
2 min read

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

3 mins ago
Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

10 mins ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

50 mins ago
Minister Naledi Pandor
2 min read

Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference

55 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer