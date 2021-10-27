One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

Health workers will need a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the South African Medical Association.
It says the first dose was not enough and explains why booster shots are essential.
Meanwhile, the Health Department said 331 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.
An additional 53 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.
